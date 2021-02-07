Bank of The West Buys 2,237 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

