Bank of The West Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 1.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average of $295.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

