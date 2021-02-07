Bank of The West Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $451.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

