Bank of The West Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.