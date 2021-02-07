Bank of The West Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

