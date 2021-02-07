Bank of The West Has $13.25 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.5% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

