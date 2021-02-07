Bank of The West Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

