Bank of The West Has $2.72 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

