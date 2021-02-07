Bank of The West Purchases 5,828 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.5% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 833,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

