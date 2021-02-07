Bank of The West Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

QRVO opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.