Bank of The West Sells 18,449 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,556.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481,962 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

NYSE MET opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

