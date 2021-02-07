Bank of The West Sells 2,212 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 176,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

