BankFinancial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

