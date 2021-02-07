Base Protocol Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $3.29 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00187835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00232900 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 16,574,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,628,452 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

