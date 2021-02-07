Basid Coin Trading Down 61% Over Last Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 61% against the dollar. One Basid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $212.58 million and $2.21 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00175165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00239751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

