Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

