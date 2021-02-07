Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.15 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and $13.57 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,188,360 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.