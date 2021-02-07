BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $560,550.07 and approximately $44.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 139.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042120 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

