Beefy.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.27 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $800.28 or 0.02067726 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $57.62 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00320815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

