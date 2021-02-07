Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits One Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $807.16 or 0.02093374 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $58.12 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00369051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

