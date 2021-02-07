Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,061.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $438,758.68 and approximately $21,061.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,596,932 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

