Beldex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $814,531.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $80.45 million and $814,531.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.