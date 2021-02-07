Bella Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.88 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $30.88 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

