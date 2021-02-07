Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

