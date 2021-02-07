Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

