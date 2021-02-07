Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.55 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

