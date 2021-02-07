Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,179 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

