Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

