Benz Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,118.77 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

