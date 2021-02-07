Beowulf (BWF) Market Cap Hits $14.02 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00175565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00238625 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

