Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 3,059 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

