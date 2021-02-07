BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $398,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $60.97.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

