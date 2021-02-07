BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.01 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $3.06 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

