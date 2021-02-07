Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,913. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.