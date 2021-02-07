BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $258,977.85

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $258,977.85 and approximately $8,174.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

