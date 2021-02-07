BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One BIKI token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $1.05 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

