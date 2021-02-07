Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $10.24 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.24 or 0.00175165 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $10.24 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00239751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

