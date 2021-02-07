Binance Coin Price Up 65% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.15 or 0.00189717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.30 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 65% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

