Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $2.92 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,551,422,295 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

