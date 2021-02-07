Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03.

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 217,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,751. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.