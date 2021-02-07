Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $182,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $616.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $591.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.17.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

