Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $23.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $29.98 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.