Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.