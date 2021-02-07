Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

