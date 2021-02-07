Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

TROW opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

