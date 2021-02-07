Birch Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $830,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.37 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.