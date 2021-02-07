Bit-Z Token Market Cap Hits $10.45 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.10 or 0.01125001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.03 or 0.06294415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

