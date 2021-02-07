Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Cap of $137,201.33

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $137,201.33 and $15.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,583.18 or 0.99843533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.01141307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00305010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00210881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00065958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,712,395 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

