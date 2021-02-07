bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $76.69 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00174734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062853 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00230583 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00072079 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

