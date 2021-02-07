BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $8,698.55 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00391581 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.